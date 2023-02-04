Military junta to charge Hkalam Samson under Counter-Terrorism Law

The military junta plans to press additional charges against Hkalam Samson under Section 52 (A) of the Counter-Terrorism Law. The former chairperson of the Kachin Baptist Convention (KBC) is being detained at Myitkyina Prison, according to a spokesperson with the Kachin Baptist Churches-USA. Hkalam Samson was detained at Mandalay airport on Dec. 5, 2022 and forced to return to Myitkyina where he was charged under Section 17 (1) of the Unlawful Association Act and Section 505 (A) of the Penal Code for incitement. Samson appeared in a military court on Jan. 11 at Myitkyina Prison. His second court appearance, set for Feb. 2, was postponed to Feb. 14. “His health is fine. But he is not allowed to meet with his family,” said the KBC-USA spokesperson.