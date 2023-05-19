Five sentenced to death inside Insein Prison

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) stated that five people jailed at Insein Prison were sentenced to death on May 18. One of them was handed a double death sentence and four were given death with an added life sentence. Myanmar Now reported that the five prisoners were arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of four military personnel on the Yangon Circular Train in August 2021. A total of 159 people have been sentenced to death since the 2021 coup. Forty-two have been sentenced to death in absentia. Four high profile political prisoners, including Phyo Zeyar Thaw and Kyaw Min Yu (aka Ko Jimmy), were executed in 2022.