Nine escape in Taungoo prison break

Nine political prisoners escaped from Taungoo Prison, located in Bago Region on May 18, the People’s Defense Force (PDF) told DVB. Ten inmates attempted to escape after stealing firearms from prison staff while being transported to court. One was killed by prison staff. “There are old members of resistance forces among the escaped prisoners. Now, they are safe and we are letting them take some rest,” said a PDF spokesperson. Regime media reported that only three prisoners sentenced under the Counter-Terrorism Law escaped. It added that seven others, including a woman, were re-arrested after attempting to escape. Taungoo residents stated that the Burma Army set up checkpoints and inspected the perimeter of the prison and the city.