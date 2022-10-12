HRW says Burma Army used Japanese ships in Rakhine, Mon armed group pleges allegiance to junta

FROM THE DVB NEWSROOM

HRW says Burma Army used Japanese donated ships in Rakhine operations

Human Rights Watch (HRW) reported that the Burma Army used ships in combat operations that were donated by Japan. These ships were intended for civilian use in Rakhine State. “The Myanmar junta’s misuse of Japanese development aid for military purposes effectively makes Japan a backer of the junta’s military operations,” said Teppei Kasai, the Asia program officer at HRW. He called on the Japanese government to redirect its aid to Burma through non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and to take stronger measures to hold the junta accountable for its crimes. Japan has not enacted sanctions against the junta in Burma.

Mon armed group announces allegiance to the junta

The Mon Peace and Defence Force (MPDF) issued a statement declaring that it will “work together with” the Burma Army. A ceremony to mark the MPDF’s transformation into a pro-junta militia was held at its headquarters in Mawlamyine. MPDF Brigadier General Nai Aung Tun has replaced Nai Shaung as its commander-in-chief. The MPDF stated that it strongly condemns “acts of terrorism” and will work “to carry out peace and defend against terrorist threats.” The MPDF is a faction that split from the Mon National Liberation Army (MNLA), which is the political wing of New Mon State Party (NMSP).

News by Region

MON—The New Mon State Party (NMSP) participated in the junta’s second round of “peace talks” despite objections from civil society organizations (CSOs), according to junta media. It reported that an NMSP delegation arrived in the capital Naypyidaw on Oct. 10 to meet with coup leaders.

MANDALAY—Wundwin Township Revolution Force (WTRF) stated that it had “assassinated” the acting police chief of Wundwin Myoma police station on Oct. 9. The group said the man was killed in Wundwin town.

KACHIN—MPT phone lines have been shut down in Chipwi town since Oct. 10, the Kachin News Group (KNG) reported. “Most of the locals use MPT. Now only Telenor [now known as ATOM] is still available, but I don’t know when Telenor services will also be cut,” a local told KNG. Residents said that electricity has been cut entirely since Oct. 11. Internet and electricity cuts usually occur when the Burma Army is staging operations in an area. The Kachin Independence Army (KIA) and People’s Defense Forces (PDF) have been fighting against the Burma Army in Kachin State.

RAKHINE—The Arakan Army (AA) confirmed it seized a Burma Army border outpost in Maungdaw Township on Oct. 10. The AA stated that Leik Ya outpost was captured after the Burma Army used heavy weapons. The outpost housed the border guard police and Burma Army troops. The AA reported that heavy fighting with the Burma Army is continuing across Rakhine State.

SAGAING—Depayin Township schools are back in session following the Burma Army’s massacre of school children at Let Yat Kone Village. “We made sure to dig trenches at every school and sometimes we put young children in the trenches and teach them just in case of an emergency,” a local teacher said.