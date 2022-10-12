Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to another three years in prison; Now 26 years in jail and counting

A Naypyidaw court sentenced ousted leader Daw Aung San Suu Kyi to another three years in prison for two corruption charges today. She was convicted for allegedly receiving a $500,000 USD bribe from businessman Maung Weik. Although she was sentenced to three years each for two corruption charges, the court ordered the two charges to be served concurrently, resulting in a three-year sentence. Suu Kyi has now been sentenced to a total of 26 years in prison. She has five pending corruption charges, which together carry a maximum penalty of up to 15 years in prison.