Kanbawza Tai News Editor arrested in Bago Region

U Kyaw Zeya was arrested in Gyobingauk town of Bago Region on Dec. 25, sources told DVB. The editor-in-chief of Kanbawza Tai News fled his hometown of Taunggyi, Shan State, where his news outlet is based, in March 2021. “Now he has been arrested at his parents house in Gyobingauk. Since then, we cannot reach him,” a source said. Since the 2021 military coup, ten media workers have been arrested in Shan State, including five from Kanbawza Tai News. They were convicted of violating Section 505 (a) and sentenced to three years in prison. All five were released in an amnesty. The arrest of U Kyaw Zeya comes as Reporters without Borders (RSF) ranked Burma 176 out of 180, at the bottom of its World Press Freedom Index 2022. It has become the world’s biggest jailer of journalists relative to its population size, states RSF.