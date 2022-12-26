DVB Peace Documentary 2022 Award Winner: "X,Y, Z and then A"

DVB proudly presents the Peace Documentary 2022 Award to “X, Y, Z and then A” a film by Creatio. An international jury awarded this short doc on Dec. 24 out of 10 competing entries. In the first 10 weeks of 2023 all short docs will be aired and streamed online weekly.

(c) DVB TV News 25/12/2022

About DVB

The DVB (Democratic Voice of Burma) is a non-profit Burmese media organization committed to independent and responsible journalism. The DVB Foundation is registered in Oslo, Norway since 1992.