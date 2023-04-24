Military election official killed; Thai Deputy PM meets Min Aung Hlaing

FROM THE DVB NEWSROOM

Military election official killed in Yangon

The Union Election Commission (UEC) Deputy Director-General Sai Kyaw Thu was killed in Yangon’s Thingangyun Township on April 22. “He was shot seven times, and his car hit an electricity pole,” a local said. Regime media reported the attack was carried out by a local resistance group. “He was trying to escape,” a spokesperson for the group told DVB. It also claimed that the UEC official was targeted partly because he testified against ousted leaders Aung San Suu Kyi and Win Myint last year. Sai Kyaw Thu was transferred from the Burma Army to the UEC before the 2020 election. He was promoted to deputy director-general after the 2021 coup.

Network of Exile Media launch in Italy

The Network of Exiled Media Outlets (NEMO) launched at the International Journalism Festival in Italy on April 22. DVB is a founding member, along with media from Nicaragua, Iran, and Azerbaijan. “Exiled media’s value to the world goes beyond making news available to those who would otherwise lack it. It is an act of rebellion, rebellion against complacency, rebellion against being silenced, rebellion for a better, equal, democratic world,” stated NEMO.

New requirements to renew passports in Thailand

Burma’s consulate in Chiang Mai announced new requirements for renewing passports while staying in Thailand. It requires documents confirming school attendance, a letter from an immigration officer, a signed letter from parents, and one from the local police station in Burma. These new requirements will make renewing passports more costly. The fee for renewing a passport in Thailand ranges from 5,000-8,000 THB ($145-232 USD). Labor right groups estimated that five million Burma nationals work in Thailand.

Thailand’s Deputy PM meets Min Aung Hlaing

A delegation led by Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai met with Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyitaw on April 22. Regime media reported the two discussed “the reduction of transboundary smog pollution, peace and stability in the border region of both countries, and plans to cooperate in the eradication of human trafficking in person, drug trafficking, and arms smuggling.” The Chief of Defence Forces of the Royal Thai Army General Chalermphol Srisawat visited Burma last January to attend a meeting with regime officials.

News by Region

CHIN—One was killed and five were injured in airstrikes against a Chin National Army (CNA) base in Zain Thae village of Tedim Township on April 21. The military launched three airstrikes on Mindat Township April 18.

KACHIN—At least four people, including a Burma Army officer, were killed by the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) at a restaurant in Hpakant Township on April 23. “A military officer and four others died in the room,” restaurant staff told DVB.

At least 212 people were arrested by the Burma Army in Hmaw Bom village of Hpakant Township on April 21. “They entered the village in the early hours and arrested every villager they saw. The houses were also destroyed. Some houses were burned down,” a local told DVB.

KAREN—Sixteen Burma Army troops, including a deputy battalion commander and a member of the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) were reportedly killed during fighting in the Nyaunglebin District on April 22, the Karen National Union (KNU) reported.

Administrators in Myawaddy Township were ordered to hand over 20 youth per ward to the Burma Army on April 20. “The administrators refused,” a local said. Fighting between the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) and the Burma Army is ongoing in Karen State.

NAYPYIDAW—Five people were killed and 70 were injured during a tornado in Lewi Township on April 21. Nearly 250 houses in Tada-U and Aung Myint Thar Kone in Kantha village tract were destroyed. Rescue operations are reportedly underway.

YANGON—A betel nut seller in Thanlyin Township was killed on April 20. An unidentified gunman shot Htun Oo, 37, in his shop. His body was later taken to Thanlyin hospital. The Burma Army set up a checkpoint to inspect vehicles and are reportedly investigating.

The Yangon Electricity Supply Corporation announced on its Facebook page that it intends to purchase electricity from households with solar panels. It will pay K85 ($0.04 USD) from 100 kilowatt to one megawatt and K80 from 1 megawatt to 10 megawatt from solar power users. Burma has been suffering from record-breaking temperatures this month with temperatures as high as 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) being recorded.

