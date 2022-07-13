Multiple blasts in Yangon as residents welcome Waso full moon

A series of IED explosions broke out in Yangon yesterday killing two civilians and injuring nine, according to a report by BBC Burmese. The attacks took place during the full moon day of the month of Waso.

Two civilians were wounded after an IED detonated under Myaynigone overpass in Yangon’s central Sanchaung township yesterday afternoon, according to local sources. A woman and a man were sent to Yangon Hospital due to injuries sustained from the explosion.

“The explosion occurred around 3 p.m.,” a source who was at the scene told DVB. Security forces later arrived, blocked off the area and checked passersby. “Military vehicles were patrolling the area after the incident. The bomb was powerful,” a resident said.

As yesterday was a national holiday, Myaynigone junction as well as other recreation centers were crowded with pedestrians who visited Shwedagon Pagoda. No group has yet claimed responsibility for yesterday’s bombings.

The Yangon Liberation Force (YLF) and Urban Revolutionary Front (URF) announced yesterday that the groups in fact aborted the bombing of a military vehicle near Aung Mingalar Street in Tamwe after civilians dsicovered explosives planted by the groups.

The alliance of urban guerrilla groups planted the bomb near a dumping ground in Tamwe’s Aung Mingalar Street, close to where military troops had camped. Refuge collectors discovered the explosive, forcing the local defense forces to call off the operation, an official from one of the groups told DVB.

“The bomb that we planted was an advanced one. Children collecting trash saw the bomb around 11 a.m. and shouted about it to the neighborhood. So, we had to abort the mission. Later, military troops arrived but were unable to remove it and detonated it at noon,” he said.

A military bomb squad arrived at noon, blocking off the entire area to detonated the IED, according to a source living near the area.

The group also urged the public to cooperate with the missions of defense forces by not disclosing the location of IEDs. Cancelling a mission, they announced, causes many losses; including time, money, and the lives of PDF members. The group said the people of Yangon should stay as far as possible from soldiers.

The Burma Dragon Army (BDA), an urban guerrilla force based in Yangon, announced on July 9 that it will conduct missions across Yangon from July 10 to 17 and urged people in the city to avoid places near where security forces are deployed such as ward administration offices. The areas of operations would be in North Okkalapa, Hlaing Thar Yar, Shwe Pyi Thar, Mingala Taung Nyunt and Bahan townships, according to the announcement.

“My parents will not let me go outside alone because they said the city is not safe anymore. If I go outside on the weekend to meet my friend, they will frequently call me to check up on my location. I also feel unsafe going around the city even in the daytime as there are explosions, robberies, pickpocketing, and many other crimes happening in broad daylight in crowded places. I miss the old days when my friends and I could hang out late and drive around the city,” a resident who lives in North Dagon township told DVB.

An IED activated near Pimonin Street and a park beside Yangon-Nyaung Don highway road, in Hlaingtharyar township at about 2 p.m. yesterday, injuring two men. The identities of those injured in the blast are unknown.

On July 11, an explosive detonated at a traffic police booth near Ocean Shopping Center in 9 Mile, Mayangone township, and a series of bombings also occurred across East Dagon, South Dagon, North Dagon, South Okkalapa, North Okkalapa, and Insein townships.

The military regime has yet to comment on the recent bout of attacks in Yangon.