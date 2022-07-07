Tortured body of third NLD MP discovered after military raid on Bilin township

The body of Kyaw Myo Min — an NLD Hluttaw MP for Mon State’s Bilin township — was discovered yesterday, NLD and PDF members told DVB.

He was one of a group of three NLD representatives captured and killed by troops during a June 22 offensive in Bilin.

The politician’s body was discovered hidden in a garage with hands bound behind his back and there were signs of torture to his body.

The military had arrested Kyaw Myo Min alongside two other NLD MPs — Pan Myint and Ko Ko Maung — and a local villager. The villager was killed shortly after the group’s arrest, while the two MPs were tortured, shot dead, and buried by troops near Bilin’s Kyo Wine village on June 30.

PDF members yesterday examined Kyaw Myo Min’s body after local people discovered his corpse.

Kyaw Myo Min was elected as a Regional Hluttaw MP for Bilin township in the 2020 general elections and had been charged under Sec. 505(a) and other offenses after the military coup.

He served as NLD chairman for Bilin township and was a member of the Mon State Hluttaw Complaints Committee under the civilian government.