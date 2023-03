The National League for Democracy (NLD) party announced on March 3 that it has permanently dismissed four of its members: Phyo Min Thein, Daw Sandar Min, Toe Lin and Win Myint Aung. The decision was made after the party members complained for action to be taken against them after they “falsely testified” against Aung San Suu Kyi and stood “against the people and the party’s policies.”