Regime airstrikes in Myawaddy near Thai-Burma border

Regime airstrikes attacked coalition forces of the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) and People’s Defense Force (PDF) on March 25 in Myawaddy Township. “We have been told not to go out since yesterday evening. We heard the sound of shelling and small arms firing this morning. People said fighting is everywhere,” a local said. A coalition force led by the KNLA attacked the military’s 275 Light Infantry Battalion with drones. It also seized a police outpost at the Myawaddy Trade Zone and a camp of Border Guard Force (BGF) located on the Myawaddy-Kawkareik (aka Asia Road). According to a source close to Karen forces, around 50 regime forces were injured, arrested and killed during the fighting. The Burma Army took control of the Myawaddy Trade Zone and re-opened the Thai-Burma Friendship Bridge No. 1, a man who lives near the border told DVB. “Authorities won’t allow people to pass the border into Thailand. People who are going to the casinos are banned,” the man added. Thailand has increased security on its side of the border.