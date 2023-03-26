Student activist receives life sentence

A military court in Yangon handed a life sentence to Kaung Satt Paing, 20, a member of the North Okkalapa Township chapter of the All Burma Federation of Student Unions (ABFSU) on March 22. He was convicted under incitement charges as well as Section 50(J) of the Counter-Terrorism Law, the information bureau of the ABFSU said. He was arrested on Dec. 1, 2022. On Feb. 9, a military court sentenced Hein Htet, a vice-chair of North Okkalapa Township Students’ Union under the ABFSU, to life in prison.