Thai police seize drug haul near Burma border

At least 200,000 drug tablets and a gun were seized near the Burma border in Mae Ai district, Chiang Mai province on Feb. 22, Mae Sai Press reported. During a Thai police patrol near a forest in Mae Ai, two men with backpacks were ordered to stop but fired at police and fled. Thai police discovered two backpacks, a rifle, a gas pistol and other belongings left behind by the men. The two backpacks contained 200,000 drug tablets. Earlier that same day, 65 million drug tablets, along with weapons, were seized at a home and cattle farm in Maisat Township, Shan State.