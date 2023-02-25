Thai police arrest 30 undocumented Burma nationals in Kanchanaburi province

Thirty undocumented Burma nationals who entered Kanchanaburi province, Thailand were arrested together with a guide on Feb. 23, according to local Thai media. A vehicle carrying the undocumented migrants was stopped by Thai security forces during an inspection in Sai Yok district. The Burma nationals are from Yangon and Bago regions, as well as Mon and Rakhine states. Each person paid brokers between 20,000 ($574.69 USD) and 30,000 ($862.03 USD) Baht in order to work in Thailand’s Samut Sakhon, Rayong, Kanchanaburi and Bangkok provinces. The migrants will face charges under the Thai Immigration Law.