Thailand returns three PDF members to Burma; Indonesia meets with stakeholders

FROM THE DVB NEWSROOM

Saw Phyo Lay, 26, Htet Nay Wun, 31, and Ko Thiha, 38 (Credit: MPA)

Thailand returns three PDF members to Burma

Thai immigration officers detained three members of the People’s Defense Force (PDF) and handed them over to Burma’s Border Guard Force (BGF), Myanmar Pressphoto Agency (MPA) reported. The three are currently in custody. “They were arrested at a checkpoint gate on the way to Bangkok while they were trying to go to the clinic on April 1. An organization that is trying to help them was told to come back the next day, but on the morning of April 4, they were told the [three PDF members] were already released,” said a man who lives near Ingyin Myaing BGF gate. The three PDF members tried to escape but two were wounded. On March 22, Thai authorities raided Mae Sot residences housing Burmese.

Indonesia engages with stakeholders

Indonesia Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said that her country has been meeting with a wide range of stakeholders in Burma, the Straits Times reported. Indonesia is the current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and is trying to mediate Burma’s political crisis. Marsudi did not reveal which groups Indonesian officials met with but claimed that stakeholders who were not previously engaged were involved. Marsudi stated that Indonesia has been meeting with special envoys on Burma, including those from the U.N. She also said that Indonesia is working to ensure ASEAN can deliver aid to people in Burma regardless of their religious, ethnic, or political backgrounds.

NUG designates electoral commission as terrorist group

The National Unity Government (NUG) announced on April 4 that it has recognized the Union Election Commission (UEC) as a terrorist organization. “The UEC made unfair announcements aimed to prevent political parties from continuing onwards. It is also trying to perpetuate the 2008 constitution that the majority of ethnic people disapprove of, by using various ways to give power to a handful of political parties in support of the junta and its affiliates that cooperate with the military’s acts of violence,” the statement said.

News by Region

AYEYARWADDY—A bomb exploded in front of the Myanma Economic Bank in Pathein town on April 5. A local resistance group claimed that it detonated two remote-controlled explosives. “We tried to detonate it at a [Burma Army] bunker but none of them were injured,” a spokesperson said. An unexploded mine was discovered by troops during a sweep of the area.

KACHIN—Htwe Mon (aka DJ Violet) was arrested at Myitkyina airport on April 3. She performed at a club in Myitkyina on March 31. “She did nothing, but she has not been released yet,” a friend told DVB. Her arrest is believed to be linked to the incitement charge filed against her last month.

KAREN—At least 3,000 locals fled their homes due to airstrikes on the Karen National Union (KNU) Brigade 7 territory April 5. They have sought sanctuary at the Thai-Burma border. A raid on two BGF camps was carried out by the People’s Defense Force (PDF).

MANDALAY—Regime media reported the arrest of staff at the NUG-backed Federal School of Aung Myay Thar Zan. The regime accused it of “illegal education” and warned that it would take action against people enrolled in its courses.

MAGWAY—A 37-year-old father and his 14-year-old son were killed accidentally by a bomb in Pakokku town on April 3, according to locals. “The police inspected the house and arrested two other family members,” a man told DVB.

SAGAING—Three women, including a Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM) member, were sentenced to life imprisonment by a military tribunal in Indaw on April 3. They were sentenced under Section 50(j) and Section 52(a) of the Counter-Terrorism Law, according to locals. The three were arrested on March 5, on allegations that they provided financial assistance to resistance groups. A local resistance group named Indaw Revolution claimed that at least five locals have been sentenced to life imprisonment in Indaw Township since the 2021 coup.

“Nge” shares how her music and trauma healing creates a safe space for Myanmar women after the 2021 military coup. Listen to the full episode on YouTube. DVB English is available wherever you listen to podcasts.