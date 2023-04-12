The international community condemns military regime airstrikes

The U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres condemned airstrikes on Pa Zi Gyi village of Sagaing Region that reportedly killed over 100 people on April 11. “The Secretary-General condemns all forms of violence and reaffirms the primacy of protection of civilians, in accordance with international humanitarian law,” the U.N stated. Guterres called for Burma’s military to be held accountable for its crimes. U.N. Human Rights Chief Volker Türk said that he was horrified once he learned about the airstrikes in Burma. “It appears school children performing dances, as well as other civilians, attending an opening ceremony at the hall in Pazi Gyi village, Kanbalu Township were among the victims,” he stated.

The U.S. denounced the airstrikes: “These violent attacks further underscore the regime’s disregard for human life and its responsibility for the dire political and humanitarian crisis in Burma following the February 2021 coup,” said Vedant Patel, a spokesperson at the U.S. State Department. The U.K., Canada, and France issued statements of condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed in Pa Zi Gyi village. France called on the military to end all violence, release all political prisoners, and immediately implement the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Five-Point Consensus.“The French Embassy in Myanmar condemns and expresses its horror at the aerial bombardment carried out by the Myanmar army on April 11 on the village of Pa Zi Gyi in the Sagaing region, which resulted in the death of several dozen civilians and several injured.” The U.K. Minister for the Indo-Pacific Anne-Marie Trevelyan said that she is working with partners to protect civilians in Burma. The Canadian embassy in Yangon called on the international community to halt the flow of weapons to the military. ASEAN has yet to issue any statement in regards to the airstrikes or fatalities.