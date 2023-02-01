The Myanmar Chef Using Food to Create Community

Chef Trish, founder of Bamama Cooks, was about to set up a restaurant when Myanmar’s military coup turned her life upside down. She fled to Thailand where she’s using her skills to bring fellow refugees together. This story was produced in collaboration with DW Asia.
DVB English – https://english.dvb.no
Facebook – https://bit.ly/3PhmElC
Twitter – https://twitter.com/dvb_english
Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/dvbenglish
TikTok – https://www.tiktok.com/@dvbenglish
YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/@dvbenglish
Soundcloud – https://soundcloud.com/dvbenglish
Anchor – https://anchor.fm/dvbenglish
Podcast – https://link.chtbl.com/dvbenglish
Substack – https://dvbenglish.substack.com
Subscribe to the Daily Briefing: [email protected]
DVB TV News – https://youtube.com/dvbtvnews https://t.me/dvbtvnews
About DVB
The DVB (Democratic Voice of Burma) is a non-profit Burmese media organization committed to independent and responsible journalism. The DVB Foundation is registered in Oslo, Norway since 1992.