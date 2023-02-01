The Myanmar Chef Using Food to Create Community

Chef Trish, founder of Bamama Cooks, was about to set up a restaurant when Myanmar’s military coup turned her life upside down. She fled to Thailand where she’s using her skills to bring fellow refugees together. This story was produced in collaboration with DW Asia.

The DVB (Democratic Voice of Burma) is a non-profit Burmese media organization committed to independent and responsible journalism.