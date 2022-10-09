The National Unity Government claims it's entering “the decisive year of the final battle” with air defence capabilities

The NUG Minister of Communications, Information and Technology Htin Lin Aung claimed on Oct. 7 that it had installed air defence weapons to shoot down junta planes in various locations inside Burma.

“To be precise, we are in a position to protect people. Yes, we do have defence weapons from the danger of air raids. We don’t have them at all places but some places. Frankly, we will shoot them down if there are air raids in those places. We have to understand that this is for the protection of people,” said Htin Lin Aung.

Military planes

The spokesperson of the NUG President’s Office, Kyaw Zaw, said it is procuring drones and other air defence weapons from abroad. “As all know, buying those weapons legally is difficult. I would like to say that we have proper weapons,” said Kyaw Zaw.

People’s Defense Forces (PDF) based in Khin-U Township of Sagaing Region have announced a temporary suspension of operations as many of its drones have been shot down by the Burma Army. It is requesting assistance from the NUG.

PDF fighters welcomed in Sagaing Region

“We have decided to fight until we win. The military council is taking advantage of [the situation] by using air attacks. I would rather think about how we will fight back [against] those air raids. We have a government and Ministry of Defense. We also have people who perform well on the ground,” said Bo Nagar from Myanmar Royal Dragon Army PDF.

Following the NUG announcement of its new air defence system, junta spokesperson Zaw Min Tun shot back, stating that it had acquired anti-drone weaponry to continue to shoot down PDF drones. “It is time to persevere and fight together,” said the NUG’s Htin Lin Aung, and he added that this will be the “decisive year of the final battle.” The NUG Ministry of Defense stated that it had acquired $5.5 million USD to continue to fund the PDF in its “People’s Defensive War” against the junta.