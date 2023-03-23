The NUG meets with UK Minister for the Indo-Pacific; More US sanctions against regime to be announced

FROM THE DVB NEWSROOM

The NUG meets with UK Minister for the Indo-Pacific

The National Unity Government (NUG) Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management Win Myat Aye met with the U.K. Minister of State for the Indo-Pacific Anne-Marie Trevelyan on March 20. Trevelyan said that the meeting was “to affirm that we stand with the Myanmar people as they work for a peaceful and inclusive democracy.” Representatives from Ethnic Resistance Organizations joined the meeting online, according to the NUG.

More U.S. sanctions against regime to be announced

The U.S. is set to announce new sanctions against the regime, Reuters reported. U.S. State Department Counselor Derek Chollet said that the new sanctions would make it more difficult to purchase weapons. “We’re committed to ratchet up the pressure on the [military] junta and make it harder for them to generate revenue, which is fueling its war machine,” Chollet added. The U.S. has sanctioned over 80 individuals and 30 entities in Burma since the 2021 military coup. Chollet called on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to exclude regime officials from its future meetings.

News by Region

BAGO—Two passengers were seriously injured when a bomb exploded on a train in Oktwin Township on March 22. “I don’t know how it happened. The military is investigating the neighborhood,” a source told DVB. The train was damaged. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

KACHIN—The Burma Army destroyed around 30 houses with a bulldozer near a Burma Army outpost in Longhkin village of Hpakant Township on March 19. Locals said that the area was targeted without reason. At least six people, including children, have been killed in the recent fighting.

KAREN—Nearly 3,200 people have been forced to flee from their homes in Lado and Saw Hti townships, Karen National Union (KNU) Brigade 3 territory, on March 20. One civilian was injured in an airstrike. A primary school and five homes were destroyed.

The regime allows gambling clubs to operate in Kyainseikgyi Township, Karen Information Center (KIC) reported. Different types of drugs can be purchased inside, locals said. “Both the military and the Border Guard Force (BGF) are involved,” a local added. There is a curfew in place between 6.00 p.m. and 6.00 a.m. as Kyainseikgyi Township is under martial law. But locals claim that the gambling clubs are open 24 hours and pay K130,000 ($61.91 USD) per day to regime forces to remain open.

MON—The Burma Army’s No. 44 Light Infantry Division headquarters was attacked by the coalition forces of the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) and People’s Defense Force (PDF) in Kyaikto Township on March 21. The attack was conducted with a drone and is believed to have caused casualties and damages, claimed the Karen National Union (KNU) in Thaton District.

In Ye Township, locals must obtain permission from the township administration or through ward or village administrators if they want to hold religious or social ceremonies. “We don’t even know who the admin is. We can only hold an event after getting a permit,” a resident told DVB. This type of restriction has not been reported in other regions or states.

SHAN—Nyaung Shwe Township is forcing 4,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to return home. They had been sheltering at 24 IDP camps. “Administrators and police officers arrived at the camps on March 21 and told people to go home. They don’t want people to live at the camps,” said an IDP spokesperson. Regime forces have already shut down 29 IDP camps.

SAGAING—Local retrieved the body of a village security team member in Kyi Ba Don village of Monywa Township on March 22. “He was arrested on March 21 and was murdered and burned. We found his body the next morning,” a local said. On March 21, four were killed near Zeephyu Kone village in Pale Township when a helicopter gunship opened fire.

TANINTHARYI—Nearly 150 houses in Launglon Township were burned down by the Burma Army on March 21. Soldiers entered Nyaw Pyin village and set fire to at least 96 houses, then burned down another 50 in a neighboring village. Troops stole civilians’ belongings, according to witnesses. “There was no fighting near the village. They were just setting fire without any reason. They searched the houses and took what they wanted,” a local said.