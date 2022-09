“Mic check 1-2, my name is Phyo Zeyar Thaw, but people know me as Zeyar Thaw….”

The words of the 41-year-old former political activist, member of parliament, NLD politician, and hip hop star live on through several tribute videos uploaded to YouTube. Phyo Zeyar Thaw was sentenced to death earlier this year, then executed by an illegitimate military junta on July 23, 2022.

Let his words and ideas live on.