'Undaunted' film documents the uprising against the military coup in Burma

Undaunted is a documentary film by Aung Naing Soe and produced by ATHAN: Freedom of Expression Activist Organization. It’s about young people who were arrested and abused during the uprising against the February 2021 military coup, known as the Spring Revolution. The film features Ko Ko Aung Htet Naing, the brother of Nyi Nyi Aung Htet Naing who was killed by the military on Feb. 19, 2021.

The film also features Ah Phyu, an activist arrested and tortured for two months by the military in 2021. She explains what happened to her during interrogation. Undaunted was screened on Dec. 10 for International Human Rights Day in Thailand, India and Cambodia. If anyone wants to host a screening of the film, please contact ATHAN.