Sri Lanka Navy rescues stranded Rohingya, Thailand to hold meeting on Burma crisis

Sri Lankan navy rescues stranded Rohingya

The Sri Lankan navy rescued more than 100 Rohingya stranded at sea near its coast on Dec. 18. The Rohingya were reportedly trying to reach Indonesia but the boat drifted off course. “The people have been handed over to the police,” said Gayan Wickramasuriya, a spokesperson for the Sri Lankan navy. ‘’We are grateful to the Sri Lankan navy and all who have acted to save lives,’’ said Indrika Ratwatte, the UNHCR’s Director for Asia and the Pacific. UNHCR is providing aid to the rescued Rohingya. Hundreds of Rohingya have taken to the seas to flee the refugee camps in Bangladesh and what amounts to genocide in Burma.

Five dead from ferry explosion in Yangon

At least five passengers were killed in an explosion on the Yangon-Dala ferry on Dec. 18. Another 15 men and two women were injured. “I heard five died. They passed away while receiving medical treatment,” a local told DVB. The Dala People’s Defence Force (PDF) condemned the attack. Burma Army troops were deployed to Dala Township prior to the attack. “There are many locals who were arrested by the Burma Army in Dala. I have no idea why the attack happened despite security being tightened,” the local added. On Dec. 19, junta media reported that 17 passengers were injured, but did not announce any killed in the explosion.

Thailand to hold upcoming meeting on Burma’s crisis

Thailand will reportedly invite members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to a meeting about Burma’s crisis on Dec. 22. “It is a Thai initiative to update and exchange views informally among colleagues interested in and affected by the Myanmar quagmire,” a source said. Thailand’s neighbors have confirmed that they will attend the meeting. But it is unclear which countries will join and if Burma’s junta will attend. The Thai government has refused to condemn the 2021 military coup and continues to engage with Min Aung Hlaing.

News by Region

BAGO—A local was killed and another injured when Burma Army shells landed in Kyaukkyi Township on Dec. 15. The heavy shells were reportedly fired into the village just after clashes occurred between the Karen National Liberation Army and the Burma Army. “A cow and pig were also killed. Three cows were injured. The Burma Army is now in the village,” a local told DVB.

SHAN—Eleven members of a resistance group called the Yangon Underground Group (YUG) have been arrested in Aungban town, junta media reported. Local defense forces confirmed the arrests. The 11 were reportedly detained on their way to military training in Karenni State on Dec. 13. Junta media reports the 11 are being accused of committing 12 attacks from November 2021 to July 2022 in Yangon.

On Dec. 18, the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) issued a statement denying junta media claims that the Burma Army seized weapons belonging to it in Namsan Township. MRTV aired footage on Dec. 17 of Burma Army columns conducting an offensive on Dec. 7 near Konethar village. It claimed that clashes between the Burma Army and the TNLA happened “because of a misunderstanding.” MRTV went on to state that “TNLA later came to an understanding” with the Burma Army after it was made known that it was only seizing weapons belonging to the PDF. The TNLA stated that the Burma Army attacked Konethar village “based on false information. The TNLA has not lost weapons nor were weapons of the National Unity Government’s PDF seized. There were no losses or damages suffered,” according to the TNLA statement.

At least 499 assault rifles and ammunition intended for the PDF were seized in Hopong Township, junta media reported on Dec. 18. “We have learned that many weapons were captured in an area under our control. There are many routes within this area. We cannot close all of them as we can close only the main routes. We do not know where these weapons came from,” the Pa-O National Organization told SHAN.

SAGAING—Power outages occurred in four villages of Kalay Township on Dec. 17. A local said that electricity staff guarded by the Burma Army arrived to cut the wires of a transformer providing power to the villages on Dec. 17. “We have been told to pay the power bill. We are ready to pay it, but I have no idea why they did such a thing,” a local told DVB.