Video: A robot mini-tank designed to defend the people

DVB SHORTS

A student from Technological University in Loikaw, Karenni State invented a miniature remote controlled artillery tank. Aung Kyaw Myat wants his newest invention to assist the People’s Defence Force (PDF) in defending the people from attacks by the Burma Army and its regime in Naypyidaw, Myanmar.

