Video: Cyclone Mocha expected to make landfall Sunday

FROM THE DVB NEWSROOM
The Department of Meteorology and Hydrology projected that Cyclone Mocha will make landfall near Sittwe, Rakhine State on Sunday, May 14. It is predicted to bring rain and thunderstorms across much of the country until May 15. Landslides, heavy rains, and flooding may occur, meteorologists warned.
The Democratic Voice of Burma is a non-profit Burmese media organization committed to independent and responsible journalism. The DVB Foundation was registered in Oslo, Norway in 1992.