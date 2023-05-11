Video: Inside a rebel camp - DVB interviews the BPLA

DVB FEATURE INTERVIEW

DVB English feature interview with Maung Saungkha, a Burmese poet, human rights activist and founder of the Bamar People’s Liberation Army (BPLA). The BPLA celebrated its second anniversary on the frontline of the war against the Burma Army. Its political aim is to eradicate military dictatorship in Myanmar and establish a federal democratic union with a Bamar state, or self-administered division.

About DVB

The Democratic Voice of Burma is a non-profit Burmese media organization committed to independent and responsible journalism. The DVB Foundation was registered in Oslo, Norway in 1992.