Video: Support for the Civil Disobedience Movement dwindling

Financial support for the striking civil servants who formed the Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM) after the 2021 military coup is dwindling rapidly. But despite this setback, the CDM remains united against the military and continues to seek donations.

