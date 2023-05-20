Wai Moe Naing convicted of treason; sentenced to another 20 years

FROM THE DVB NEWSROOM

The Monywa Township Court sentenced anti-coup protest leader Wai Moe Naing to an additional 20 years in prison for treason on May 19. Wai Moe Naing faces a total of 52 years in prison. He was sentenced to 20 years for armed robbery; 10 years on five counts of incitement; And two years for violating the Natural Disaster Management Law. Wai Moe Naing still faces murder charges. He was arrested in April 2021 after a car collided with his motorcycle while riding in an anti-coup rally in Monywa.