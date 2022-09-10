Weekend Briefing: Saturday, September 10, 2022

FROM THE DVB NEWSROOM

BANGKOK–Nearly 200 Burmese migrant workers protested losing their jobs at a garment factory in Nakhon Pathom, located 55 kms from Bangkok, on Sept. 8. The Burmese migrants are preparing a lawsuit against the Thai factory owner. Ko Ye Min at the Aid Alliance Committee represents the 200 workers. He told DVB that the factory wants to replace them with new staff. “We informed the Department of Labor Protection and Welfare. The authorities arrived and negotiated with the factory manager and representatives of workers,” he added.

News by Region

MON—An ambulance driver from Aung Mingalar Free Funeral Service and Rescue Team was wounded in a landmine explosion in Ye town, according to Ko Ba Min, chairperson of the rescue team. “[Our] vehicle crashed after hitting a landmine and one [member of our team] was severely injured,” he said. The ambulance driver was sent to Mawlamyine Hospital. On June 9, an employee of Sittaung Funeral Service Society in Kyaikhto Township was shot and killed.

SHAN—The Burma Army used heavy artillery in Mobye, at the crossroads of Shan and Karenni states, a spokesperson of the Mobye People’s Defense Force (PDF) told DVB. “Shelling continues and civilians [were] injured. We don’t know the exact [number of] casualties,” he added. “We seized many weapons.” The fighting between the Burma Army and the Mobye PDF began Sept. 8 and continued into Sept. 9. The Mobye PDF announced that 10 Burma Army troops were killed and 12 were wounded.

TANINTHARYI—Thirty political prisoners were released from Myeik Prison on Sept. 9, including the poet Yu Paing. Twenty-four men and six women were among those released. The 30 were arrested in March 2021. Others released from Myeik Prison complained that prisoners harassed them and that officials forced them to work. Over 100 out of the 500 jailed at Myeik Prison for protesting against the military coup have been released.