Weekend Briefing: Sunday, September 11, 2022

FROM THE DVB NEWSROOM

Human rights activists have applied to the Constitutional Court of Indonesia to prosecute Burma’s junta.

They want to prosecute the junta for crimes committed against the Burmese people, including the genocide of the Rohingya. According to Indonesian law, there is no geographical distinction when it comes to human rights violations. But there is a clause that states the accused must be an Indonesian citizen in order for a prosecution to move forward. “[The] Constitutional Law of Indonesia clearly states that everyone should take the benefits of the law equally,” said Indonesia’s former Attorney General Mazuki Darusman, who is petitioning the court to amend the law to prosecute Burma’s junta. The Sept. 7 announcement could become the first lawsuit against the junta.

News by Region

YANGON—Residents of Tarwa Kwat Thit ward in Thanlyin township claimed that the junta’s security forces evicted squatters and destroyed informal settlements on Sept. 9 (photo above).

KACHIN—A shootout occurred at No.2 Police Station in Khaymar Thiri ward in Myitkyina town on Friday, according to local sources. The exact amount of casualties are unknown. Kachin state media outlets claimed that the Kachin People’s Defense Force (KPDF) was involved. Fighting between the joint forces of the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) and the KPDF has intensified against the Burma Army.

RAKHINE—18 artillery shells from World War II were discovered at the Myanmar Post and Telecommunication office in Buthidaung town on Sept. 10. The two-feet-11-inch shells were sent to Field Engineer Battalion 908, according to a police officer in Buthidaung. “Those were found out when the staff cleaned the office. They can’t explode,” he said.

TANINTHARYI—Two members of the Dawei Youth Revolutionary Movement Strike Committee were arrested in Dawei town on Sept. 9 and 10, according to the committee. “Three mobile phones and some tools that were used during the strike were seized. I don’t know where they were taken,” a member told DVB. DYRMSC is a resistance group that cooperates with the Coalition Strike Committee – Dawei.