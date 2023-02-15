Aung San Suu Kyi's son Kim Aris raises funds for people in Burma

DVB REPORTS

Aung San Suu Kyi’s youngest son, Kim Aris, is raising funds for striking civil servants who refuse to work since the 2021 military coup, known as the Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM). Aris will host a live draw on Feb. 28. He has raised over $35,000 USD so far. All proceeds will go to the CDM and to assist families displaced from their homes due to the violence perpetrated by the military.

