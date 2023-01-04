Burma's Ethnic Media Thrives Despite Post-Coup Crackdown

Burma’s “ethnic media” provides news and information to communities, located in the ethnic nationality homelands, in languages such as Shan, Karen, Mon, Kachin, Chin, Rakhine, and Rohingya. Since the 2021 military coup in Burma, ethnic media has played an outsized role and now faces challenges in continuing to serve their communities and the world with on-the-ground coverage and analysis.

DVB English – https://english.dvb.no

Facebook – https://bit.ly/3PhmElC

Twitter – https://twitter.com/dvb_english

TikTok – https://www.tiktok.com/@dvbenglish

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/@dvbenglish

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/dvbenglish

Podcast – https://link.chtbl.com/dvbenglish

Daily Briefing newsletter – Email ‘Subscribe’ to [email protected]

DVB TV News – https://youtube.com/dvbtvnews https://t.me/dvbtvnews

About DVB

The DVB (Democratic Voice of Burma) is a non-profit Burmese media organization committed to independent and responsible journalism. The DVB Foundation is registered in Oslo, Norway since 1992.