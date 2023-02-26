'Charity Queen' Sophia Sarkis visits Thailand on fact-finding mission

Burmese-Australian Sophia Sarkis, crowned Mrs. Universe Australia Charity Queen 2022, visited Mae Sot, Thailand earlier this week to meet with refugees and asylum seekers from Burma and to provide donations, the Irrawaddy reported. Sarkis visited Sar Thoo Lay High School, Thway Thit School, and the Mae Tao Clinic, which provides free health care to people from Burma. She said she was visiting Mae Sot to learn more about the situation of refugees from Burma who’ve fled to Thailand in the last two years since the 2021 military coup. Sarkis will report her findings to the Australian government next week. She will meet with officials and Members of Parliament once she returns to Australia.