Chin National Army kills four in raid on police station; Dozens of undocumented Burma nationals arrested in Thailand

Chin National Army launched raid on police station; kills 4

Four Burma Army soldiers were killed during a Chin National Army (CNA) raid on the main police station in Thantlang Township, Chin State on Feb. 9. The junta launched airstrikes in retaliation. “One from our side was killed and another one was injured,” a CNA official told DVB. Thantlang is one of the 37 townships where the junta has imposed martial law.

Dozens of undocumented Burma nationals arrested in Thailand

A total of 44 undocumented Burma nationals were arrested by Thai authorities on Feb. 8, Thai media reported. Thirty-three undocumented Burmese nationals who have been hiding at an old garage in Songkhla province were arrested after locals informed Thai authorities about them. On Feb.7, 11 Burma nationals working as street vendors in Bangkok were arrested. Those arrested claimed they earned 1,000 or 1,500 baht ($29-44 USD) per day working as street vendors. Siamrath Thai news reported that those arrested will be prosecuted under the Immigration Law because they entered Thailand illegally and don’t possess documents that allow them to work or open a business.

Junta attempts to woo the KNU’s leadership

The junta sent a letter to the Karen National Union (KNU) on Feb. 6 urging it to order its armed forces not to commit “bad acts.” The letter stated the junta cannot tolerate “violent acts” such as demolition of bridges built for regional development, torching of government buildings, shooting inside villages and fighting the Burma Army. The junta said it is willing to discuss the delivery of humanitarian assistance and hold meetings with the KNU. The junta claimed that 1,095 attacks have taken place against military buildings, businesses, and telecom towers in Karen and Mon State as well as Bago Region since the coup.

News by Region

KARENNI—The Karenni Nationalities Defence Force (KNDF) claimed that it recently blew up nine towers providing electricity to Naypyidaw. The KNDF released images of the destroyed towers. “The electricity that is only provided to a certain group of people must not last forever,” its message stated.

MANDALAY—At least 30 suspected resistance fighters were arrested in Mandalay city on Feb. 7-8. Regime forces arrested a man on a motorcycle, then another 15 were arrested on Feb. 7. At least five more people were arrested on Feb. 8. “We still don’t know how many people have been arrested [in total]. The junta arrested them at a specific location,” Htet Aung, a spokesperson for the arrested resistance fighters, told DVB. Search operations are still underway in Mandalay. Some young people who are not affiliated with resistance forces have been arrested, according to the Voice of Mandalay – a local news outlet.

RAKHINE—Khaing Thu Kha, spokesperson of the United League of Arakan/Arakan Army (ULA/AA), told DVB that the Central Court of the ULA/AA gave the death penalty to the manager of a store in Sittwe on Feb. 3. A woman working as a sales clerk at the store was murdered there on Aug. 15, 2022.“The regional level of the Central Court of the Arakan Government made the final decision on the murder case,” Khaing Thu Kha said. The trial began in September 2022. The man sentenced to death will be allowed to appeal the ruling at the ULA/AA’s Supreme Court, according to Khaing Thu Kha.

SAGAING—One person was killed and five others were injured after an explosive planted by a group detonated near Alal Kyun village, Kanni Township on Feb. 8. “They planted landmines to attack Pyu Saw Htee militias but an accident occurred. A comrade was killed instantly and five others are receiving medical treatment. This occurred because we have no modern weapons and we are still relying on handmade Tumi rifles and explosive devices. I’m sorry for them. We’ve been expecting new weapons for so long. Including this comrade, 18 of our members died because of these accidents,” a spokesperson of the group said.

YANGON—Regime forces have begun arresting owners of stalls selling petrol in Dagon Seikkan, South Dagon, and Hlaing Tharyar townships. “They raid the stalls when they need money, claiming the stalls are illegal and unlicensed. They threatened the stall owners with charges. They demand to be paid K600,000–K800,000 ($285 to 380 USD) if the owners don’t want to go to jail,” a resident of Dagon Seikken Township told DVB. “They simply arrested stall owners at the spur of the moment in order to get money,” said a resident of South Dagon. Owners of petrol stalls in Yangon’s satellite townships, where residents primarily commute on motorbikes, may now have to close their businesses. “I learned of the arrests. I closed my shop because I am worried about being arrested. As a result, we are having difficulties surviving,” a petrol stall owner explained. According to locals, several petrol stall owners paid fines, but those who didn’t were arrested.