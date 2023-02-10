International Press Institute renews calls to support press freedom in Burma

The International Press Institute (IPI) called on the international media to renew its support for press freedom in Burma. Since the 2021 military coup, a full scale crackdown against the media was launched, by shutting down newsrooms and by arresting journalists or forcing them to flee their homes into hiding. Four journalists have been killed since the coup, all due to their reporting on the country over the last two years. “The international community must renew its commitment to Myanmar and protect and defend the courageous journalists who are risking their lives to report on the regime’s ongoing human rights abuses,” said Scott Griffen, the IPI deputy director. Despite the risks, news outlets and journalists in Burma continue to document the continuing human rights violations, atrocities and war crimes being committed by the military.