DPDM Global: A Father Reflects on Burma from Canada

In 1988, Zaw Tun fled Burma to Thailand. He met his wife in Bangkok in 1995 and the two were resettled as refugees to Canada, where they got married and raised four daughters in Ottawa,. He reflects on his days living on the Thai-Burma border, and now finds ways to support the Spring Revolution.

Doh Pyay Doh Myay (DPDM) Global is a DVB travel program, exploring diversity worldwide. Every week Burmese diaspora on another continent are given a voice. #တို့ပြည်တို့မြေ #ကနေဒါ

About DVB

The DVB (Democratic Voice of Burma) is a non-profit Burmese media organization committed to independent and responsible journalism. The DVB Foundation is registered in Oslo, Norway since 1992.