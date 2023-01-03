DPDM Global: Australia's Spring Revolution Supporter

Naing Aung has lived in Sydney, Australia for 20 years. He teaches Burmese language and culture to children, so they can one day visit Burma and contribute to making it a better society and country. He spends his free time supporting the Spring Revolution and uprising against the 2021 military coup in Burma.

Doh Pyay Doh Myay (DPDM) Global is a DVB travel program, exploring diversity worldwide. Every week Burmese diaspora on another continent are given a voice. #တို့ပြည်တို့မြေ #ကနေဒါ

Roadshow #Australia #OverseasBurmese #DVBTV DVB TV – 01.01.2023

Watch more DPDM: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLM…

DVB English – https://english.dvb.no

Facebook – https://bit.ly/3PhmElC

Twitter – https://twitter.com/dvb_english

TikTok – https://www.tiktok.com/@dvbenglish

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/@dvbenglish

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/dvbenglish

Podcast – https://link.chtbl.com/dvbenglish

Doh Pyay Doh Myay (DPDM) Global

On-Demand: https://link.chtbl.com/dpdm

InforMM: https://bit.ly/3v446w3

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3ja3a6t

Google: https://bit.ly/3BOFQBJ

Apple: https://apple.co/3W7v1Tw

About DVB

The DVB (Democratic Voice of Burma) is a non-profit Burmese media organization committed to independent and responsible journalism. The DVB Foundation is registered in Oslo, Norway since 1992.