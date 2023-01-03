DPDM Global: Australia's Spring Revolution Supporter
Naing Aung has lived in Sydney, Australia for 20 years. He teaches Burmese language and culture to children, so they can one day visit Burma and contribute to making it a better society and country. He spends his free time supporting the Spring Revolution and uprising against the 2021 military coup in Burma.

Doh Pyay Doh Myay (DPDM) Global is a DVB travel program, exploring diversity worldwide. Every week Burmese diaspora on another continent are given a voice. #တို့ပြည်တို့မြေ #ကနေဒါ

