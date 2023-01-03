DVB Peace Documentary 2022 Finalist “Karenni.” This film documents those who lost loved ones during the 2021 Christmas Eve massacre that took place in Moso village of Hpruso Township in Kayah (Karenni) State, Burma. It shares the story of the Karenni people who’ve joined the Spring Revolution against the 2021 military coup, and it reflects on those who were killed one year ago in the Karenni region.
About DVB
The DVB (Democratic Voice of Burma) is a non-profit Burmese media organization committed to independent and responsible journalism. The DVB Foundation is registered in Oslo, Norway since 1992.