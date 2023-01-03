DVB Peace Documentary 2022 Finalist “Karenni.” This film documents those who lost loved ones during the 2021 Christmas Eve massacre that took place in Moso village of Hpruso Township in Kayah (Karenni) State, Burma. It shares the story of the Karenni people who’ve joined the Spring Revolution against the 2021 military coup, and it reflects on those who were killed one year ago in the Karenni region.

(c) DVB TV News 01/01/2023

DVBTV #DVBDocumentary #DVBEnglish #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar

DVB English – https://english.dvb.no

Facebook – https://bit.ly/3PhmElC

Twitter – https://twitter.com/dvb_english

TikTok – https://www.tiktok.com/@dvbenglish

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/@dvbenglish

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/dvbenglish

Podcast – https://link.chtbl.com/dvbenglish

Daily Briefing newsletter – Email ‘Subscribe’ to [email protected]

DVB TV News – https://youtube.com/dvbtvnews https://t.me/dvbtvnews

About DVB

The DVB (Democratic Voice of Burma) is a non-profit Burmese media organization committed to independent and responsible journalism. The DVB Foundation is registered in Oslo, Norway since 1992.