DVB Reads: Kyaw Min on "Rohingya History: Reality, Devoid of Myth"

U Kyaw Min talks about writing his book “Rohingya History: Reality, Devoid of Myth” on toilet paper in prison, only to be released and have difficulties getting it published because of using the word Rohingya in the title. The e-book is available here.

