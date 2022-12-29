DPDM Global: Kachin Thai & Burmese Cuisine in Czech Republic

Naw Gyar Myi Tone owns Kachin Thai & Burmese Restaurant in Prague, Czech Republic. He introduces his growing family and speaks about the challenges he faces operating a business and dealing with officials in the Czech language.
Doh Pyay Doh Myay (DPDM) Global is a DVB travel program, exploring diversity worldwide. Every week, Burmese diaspora on another continent are given a voice. #တို့ပြည်တို့မြေ #ကနေဒါ
Roadshow #CzechRepublic #OverseasBurmese #DVBTV DVB TV – 29.12.2022
Watch more DPDM: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLM…
DVB English – https://english.dvb.no
Facebook – https://bit.ly/3PhmElC
Twitter – https://twitter.com/dvb_english
TikTok – https://www.tiktok.com/@dvbenglish
YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/@dvbenglish
Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/dvbenglish
Podcast – https://link.chtbl.com/dvbenglish
Doh Pyay Doh Myay (DPDM) Global
On-Demand: https://link.chtbl.com/dpdm
InforMM: https://bit.ly/3v446w3
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3ja3a6t
Google: https://bit.ly/3BOFQBJ
Apple: https://apple.co/3W7v1Tw
About DVB
The DVB (Democratic Voice of Burma) is a non-profit Burmese media organization committed to independent and responsible journalism. The DVB Foundation is registered in Oslo, Norway since 1992.