DPDM Global: Kachin Thai & Burmese Cuisine in Czech Republic

Naw Gyar Myi Tone owns Kachin Thai & Burmese Restaurant in Prague, Czech Republic. He introduces his growing family and speaks about the challenges he faces operating a business and dealing with officials in the Czech language.

Doh Pyay Doh Myay (DPDM) Global is a DVB travel program, exploring diversity worldwide. Every week, Burmese diaspora on another continent are given a voice. #တို့ပြည်တို့မြေ #ကနေဒါ

Roadshow #CzechRepublic #OverseasBurmese #DVBTV DVB TV – 29.12.2022

About DVB

The DVB (Democratic Voice of Burma) is a non-profit Burmese media organization committed to independent and responsible journalism. The DVB Foundation is registered in Oslo, Norway since 1992.