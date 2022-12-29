Pencilo wins South Korea's Kim Geun Tae Foundation Democracy Award

South Korea’s Kim Geun Tae Foundation announced that its seventh annual Democracy Award will go to Burmese author and activist Pencilo. “We, Myanmar people, are still in dark days under a dictatorship. So, I will keep fighting against the military along with the Burmese people. I thank South Korea for standing with us and supporting us. I will be donating all the award money to the Spring Revolution,” Pencilo told DVB. This is the first time the Kim Geun Tae Foundation has given the Democracy Award to a non-Korean. Pencilo will donate the 10 million South Korean Won ($7,800 USD) prize money. The award ceremony will take place on Dec. 29 in Seoul, South Korea. Pencilo’s friend Ma Shwe Moe will accept the award on her behalf.