Mandalay lawyer Daw Ywet Nu Aung was sentenced to 15 years by the Obo Prison Court on Dec. 27. She was convicted of violating Section 50 (J) of the Counter-Terrorism Act for allegedly providing financial support to the People’s Defence Force (PDF). Daw Ywet Nu Aung defended political prisoners, including the National League for Democracy (NLD) Mandalay Chief Minister Dr. Zaw Myint Maung. Daw Ywet Nu Aung was arrested on April 27, 2022