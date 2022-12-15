DPDM Global: Keeping Kachin Customs Alive in the U.S.

A newlywed couple in the U.S. proves how to keep Kachin customs alive. By bringing traditional culture into a modern marriage in Jacksonville, Florida. Doh Pyay Doh Myay (DPDM) Global is DVB’s travel program, exploring diversity worldwide. Every week Burmese diaspora on another continent are given a voice. #တို့ပြည်တို့မြေ #ထိုင် Doh Pyay Doh Myay (DPDM) Global is DVB’s travel program, exploring diversity worldwide. Every week Burmese diaspora on another continent are given a voice. #တို့ပြည်တို့မြေ #ကနေဒါ #Roadshow #USA #america #OverseasBurmese #DVBTV DVB TV – 15.12.2022