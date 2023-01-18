DVB Peace Documentary 2022 Finalist “The Downtrodden Life” depicts the lives of ordinary people in Burma and the extraordinary way they resist dictatorship every day. It tells the story of those dispossessed, arrested, shot at, and even killed for their opposition to the 2021 military coup.

DVB English – https://english.dvb.no

Facebook – https://bit.ly/3PhmElC

Twitter – https://twitter.com/dvb_english

TikTok – https://www.tiktok.com/@dvbenglish

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/@dvbenglish

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/dvbenglish

Soundcloud – https://soundcloud.com/dvbenglish

Podcast – https://link.chtbl.com/dvbenglish

Substack – https://dvbenglish.substack.com

Subscribe to the Daily Briefing: [email protected]

DVB TV News – https://youtube.com/dvbtvnews https://t.me/dvbtvnews

About DVB

The DVB (Democratic Voice of Burma) is a non-profit Burmese media organization committed to independent and responsible journalism. The DVB Foundation is registered in Oslo, Norway since 1992.