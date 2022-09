Ronan Lee, author of “Myanmar’s Rohingya Genocide: Identity, History and Hate Speech” discusses his book and why it was banned by the junta in Burma. DVB Reads (Podcast) is available on-demand (to stream or download on listening apps): YouTube, SoundCloud, Anchor, TuneIn Radio, Amazon Music, Audible, Stitcher, Spotify, Apple & Google Podcasts: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0…