DVB Reports: Civil Disobedience Movement raises funds with handicrafts

Many of Burma’s striking civil servants participating in the Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM) have had to flee to the Thai-Burma border for safety. They have been struggling to survive financially, so several of them have decided to take up crocheting to raise funds through the sale of toys and other handicrafts.

