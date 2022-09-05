Federal Wings Drone Force celebrates more than 100 missions

The National Unity Government’s (NUG) Federal Wings Drone Force, which has collaborated on missions with the People’s Defence Force (PDF) and Ethnic Armed Organizations (EAOs), is set to launch operations in Sagaing Region. The crew of drone operators announced that it had conducted more than 100 missions, including attacks on Kawkareik and Kyar Inn Seik Gyi police stations. It stated that, up to now, it has used 56 81MM mortar bombs and 80 60MM mortar bombs in attacks.

Federal Wings Drone Force claimed that its missions have killed more than 50 Burma Army troops with over 80 injured, including a deputy police chief and lieutenant commander. It decided to publicize its operations after conducting successful military strikes against the Burma Army across the country along with its partner EAOs and PDFs.

“We are fighting for the fallen heroes who sacrifice their lives and energy for democracy. We will continue to fight for a future federal state,” FWDF said in a statement. Besides its existing operations in Karen and Karenni states, it will soon launch missions in Sagaing, where conflict has intensified.

“You can’t just easily send the drones out to fight. We have to check every detail before operations and immediately repair them if there are some errors. Federal Wings provides packages of full spare parts. A laptop is included for each drone with all the required software. We never give or sell only one or two drones. We provide packages with four fully equipped drones after we make sure they are fully vetted and the drones are given in a secure place,” a spokesperson told DVB.

A fundraising project was organized by the NUG Prime Minister Mahn Win Khaing, and Ministry of Communications, Information and Technology (MoCIT). Funding will go to supply FWDF with more ammunition to use in combat operations. “Our goal will be accomplished quicker with the help of the public,” FWDF added. People who wish to donate can send money through its official Facebook page and website. | BURMESE