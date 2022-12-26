Hanthar Nyein sentenced to an additional five years in prison

The Insein Prison Court sentenced Hanthar Nyein, 41, to an additional five years on Dec. 26. This brings the journalist, editor and co-founder of Kamayut Media to a total prison sentence of seven years. Hanthar Nyein was convicted under Section 33 (A) of the country’s Electronics Transactions Law. Last March, Hanthar was sentenced to two years with hard labor for violating section 505(a) of the Penal Code. “Since we have already expected such a matter, we will face and overcome this together with my imprisoned brother and my family,” Hanthar Nyein’s brother told DVB. Hanthar Nyein was arrested in March 2021 along with fellow Kamayut Media co-founder Nathan Maung, who was released by the regime in June 2021. Maung was deported to the U.S. last year where he spoke out about the abuse and torture he and Hanthar faced after their arrest. Hanthar Nyein was nominated for the RSF Prize for Courage at the 30th annual Press Freedom Awards 2022.