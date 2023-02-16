Hkalam Samson receives additional charge of terrorism for alleged meeting with NUG

Kachin religious leader Dr. Hkalam Samson, 65, has received an additional charge under Section 52 (a) of Burma’s Counter-Terrorism law, Myanmar Now reported. Citing Samson’s lawyer, the report said the charge was filed during a court hearing inside Kachin’s Myitkyina Prison on Feb. 14, accusing him of meeting with National Unity Government (NUG) officials. Samson is the former chair of the Kachin Baptist Convention. He has already faced two charges of incitement under both the Unlawful Associations Act Section 17(1) and Section 505(a) of the Penal Code. Samson was arrested upon his return to Myitkyina after being stopped from boarding a flight from Mandalay to Bangkok for a medical appointment in December 2022.