High-ranking Burma Army officers in Tanintharyi Region detained for refusing orders

Three senior-level officers from the Burma Army’s southeast headquarters have been investigated by a military tribunal for disobeying the orders of superiors, according to a source close to the military. The officers are identified as Lt. Col. Pyae Phyo Maung from the No. 904 Battlefield Engineer Battalion, Major Than Naing Aye from the No. 5 Battlefield Medical Battalion, and Major Naing Naing Zaw from the No. 102 Infantry Battalion. According to the source, they were detained and interrogated for refusing orders to recapture the Burma Army outpost Maethalauk, which was taken by coalition forces led by the Karen National Union (KNU). “They were arrested for a considerable time, and charged for rebellion under Article 36(c), which can carry the death penalty. They were also charged for disobeying superiors under Section 40(1), which carries a 14-year prison sentence,” the source told DVB. Since the coup, fighting between the Burma Army and the KNU has intensified in Karen state. The Burma Army has sustained significant losses, according to the KNU. The three senior Burma Army officers are being detained at No. 403 Infantry Battalion in Thayetchaung Township, Tanintharyi Region.